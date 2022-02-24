GrayRobinson Snags Former Tampa Assistant City Attorney

By Madison Arnold (February 24, 2022, 12:37 PM EST) -- The quickly growing firm of GrayRobinson lured in a former City of Tampa senior assistant city attorney as an of counsel for its Tampa office. The firm announced Wednesday it hired Janice "Jan" McLean as part of its land use team. In her new role, she advises clients on planning, management, maintenance and regulation of the state's groundwaters as well as surface and coastal waters, the firm said. Her counseling can include environmental and land-use issues related to those state waters, and overall, her practice is centered around environmental law with an emphasis on water, such as stormwater, reclaimed water, wastewater...

