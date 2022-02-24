Ballard Spahr M&A Leader Sees Bright Future For Deal-Making

By Benjamin Horney (February 24, 2022, 5:32 PM EST) -- The market for mergers and acquisitions will withstand headwinds and stay strong, thanks in part to the proliferation of special purpose acquisition companies that are on the clock to combine with a target, and more women going to law school will create future female leaders in the practice area, Ballard Spahr's new M&A co-head told Law360 in a recent interview. Barbara Rummel Barbara Rummel, who recently assumed the role of co-leader for the mergers and acquisitions practice group of Ballard Spahr LLP, has been practicing corporate law out of Minneapolis for over three decades. Her practice runs the gamut of industries, although she...

