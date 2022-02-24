Fla. Consumer Says Debt Collection Co. Rejects Debt Disputes

By Carolina Bolado (February 24, 2022, 3:16 PM EST) -- A Florida consumer has filed a proposed class suit claiming Midland Credit Management is violating consumers' rights under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act by requiring consumers to provide a reason for why they dispute the validity of their incurred debt instead of directly accepting the dispute. In a suit filed Wednesday, Florida resident Valentino Zeev said Midland Credit Management Inc. and Midland Funding LLC are violating the FDCPA by refusing to accept disputes from consumers who call after a collection attempt. Rather than simply accepting disputes, which is required under the FDCPA, MCM representatives require consumers to provide a reason...

