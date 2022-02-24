11 Tips For Managing Construction Subcontractor Risk

By Adrien Pickard (February 24, 2022, 4:57 PM EST) -- Almost 90% of contractors report difficulty hiring craft workers, according to a 2021 survey[1] by the Associated General Contractors of America. A labor shortage in construction always means a subcontractor shortage, since both residential and commercial contractors rely heavily on subcontractors. With no end in sight to this trend, contractors may feel an erosion of bargaining power with their subcontractors. However, this is no time to go to sleep on managing the risk equation between contractors and subcontractors, because liability is an ever-present risk regardless of labor trends. Contractors remain responsible to the owner for all work done on a project....

