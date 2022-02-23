Decoding The Latest Wave Of Video Game Cheat Cases

By Tiffany Hu (February 23, 2022, 4:33 PM EST) -- Video game makers have seen some success over the past year after filing a spate of copyright suits against websites that sell cheat tools for players to gain an unfair advantage, but attorneys have identified obstacles with this legal strategy that could make these cases harder to win. The most aggressive enforcer in the ongoing battle between video game companies and cheat services is "Destiny 2" developer Bungie Inc., which filed six lawsuits last year alone against various websites and their alleged operators for selling cheats for the online first-person shooter game. Riot Games Inc., Activision Blizzard Inc. and Take-Two Interactive...

