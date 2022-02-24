The Term: Power Of Agencies At Stake In EPA Case

Law360 (February 24, 2022, 3:29 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will examine the Environmental Protection Agency's authority to regulate against climate change at a highly anticipated hearing on Monday. Law360's The Term podcast explores how the case could affect the ability of federal agencies writ large to set public policy. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on The Term, Supreme Court reporter Jimmy Hoover and co-host Natalie Rodriguez break down all the high court action. The Term welcomes Law360 senior energy reporter Keith Goldberg to preview this coming Monday's showdown...

