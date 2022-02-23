6th Circ. Says 3 Mich. Eateries Aren't Owed COVID Coverage

By Hailey Konnath (February 23, 2022, 10:24 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit on Wednesday agreed with a Michigan federal court's finding that three Michigan restaurants aren't entitled to coverage for losses stemming from the pandemic, speculating in a published opinion that the Michigan Supreme Court would reach the same conclusion. The Brown Jug in Ann Arbor was one of three Michigan restaurants whose COVID-19 coverage claims against Cincinnati Insurance were rejected Wednesday by the Sixth Circuit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) The panel rejected the restaurant owners' contention that Cincinnati Insurance Co. had wrongfully denied their COVID-19 coverage claims, instead holding that Brown Jug Inc., Dino Drop Inc. and Chelsea Ventures LLC...

