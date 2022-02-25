Rise In Violent Crime Could Slow Resentencing Momentum

Source: Communities Not Cages campaign

What the law would do

Lawmakers introduced three bills seeking to cut down incarceration by eliminating mandatory minimum sentences across the board, giving prisoners a chance to petition for reduced sentences and giving them more "good" and "earned" time credit towards their sentences.

Sentencing Reform Bills in New York

States With Second Look Laws

Six states have enacted laws that allow for the resentencing of people serving prison sentences. About 25 states are considering second look bills that vary in eligibility and scope.

Source: Families Against Mandatory Minimums, The Sentencing Project, Vera Institute of Justice