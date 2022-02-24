Feds Accuse Co. Of Operating $17M Charitable Trust Scheme

By Theresa Schliep (February 24, 2022, 4:25 PM EST) -- A Missouri company and its associates operated an abusive tax scheme involving charitable trusts that led to customers understating their income by a total of $17 million, the U.S. government told a federal court in a complaint. Hoffman Associates LLC and several individuals manipulated charitable remainder annuity trust arrangements to help customers understate their income, depriving the federal government of at least $8 million in taxes, the U.S. told a Missouri federal court Wednesday. The company had claimed in promotional materials that the arrangements, known as CRAT arrangements, would help customers avoid capital gains taxes on income earned when they sold...

