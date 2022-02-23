Telehealth Fraud Not An Easy FCA Target, DOJ Attys Say

By Jeff Overley (February 23, 2022, 10:26 PM EST) -- The False Claims Act will increasingly be wielded against bogus billing for telehealth services that surged in popularity amid COVID-19, but the law's use has been hindered by complex and sophisticated fraud schemes, U.S. Department of Justice attorneys said Wednesday. The DOJ lawyers outlined their forecast and frustrations at the Federal Bar Association's 2022 Qui Tam Conference during a session focused on "the rapidly increasing problem of telehealth fraud" in Medicare since the coronavirus pandemic began two years ago. David Wiseman, an assistant director in the fraud section of the DOJ's Civil Division, said during Wednesday's virtual session that such scams...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS