UK Finance Minister Wants To Cut Taxes, Resist Intervention

By Kevin Pinner (February 24, 2022, 7:04 PM EST) -- The United Kingdom's finance minister, Rishi Sunak, laid out his vision Thursday for the government to cut taxes and to stop trying to drive outcomes through policy in his first major address during his two-year tenure. Sunak, who has overseen budgets that brought the tax burden to its highest level in more than 70 years, gave what HM Revenue & Customs described as his first major speech during the annual Mais Lecture at City, University of London's Bayes Business School. Sunak said government interventions that he helped carry out as chancellor of the Exchequer in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's cabinet should not become...

