Ex-Director Ordered To Pay £11M Over Fraudulent Loan

By Lucia Osborne-Crowley (February 24, 2022, 2:41 PM GMT) -- A judge ordered an ex-director on Thursday to hand over £11.3 million ($15.1 million) to his company after finding that he fraudulently took out £26 million worth of loans in its name for a luxury yacht and properties in Serbia. Deputy Master Paul Teverson ruled that Duet Capital (Holdings) Ltd., a company specializing in renting out high-end musical instruments and which is now in administration, is entitled to claw back up to £26 million from former director Jonathan Thorne, and ordered that the firm is entitled to an interim payment of £11.3 million. The judge found that Thorne had used counterfeit leases,...

