10th Circ. Axes Fight Over EPA Replacing Expired Fuel Credits

By Morgan Conley (February 24, 2022, 2:07 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit backed the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's decision to "unretire" renewable fuel credits for a few small refiners, saying the group that challenged the move — which corrected a past agency mistake — didn't show its members were harmed. In a unanimous decision Wednesday, the Tenth Circuit dismissed the appeal brought by the advocacy group Producers of Renewables United for Integrity Truth and Transparency. The panel said the group failed to show how at least one of its members was harmed by the EPA's affording a few small refiners new fuel credits to replace ones that had expired while...

