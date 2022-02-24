Allen & Overy To Launch In Boston With Ex-Goodwin Attys

By Rachel Rippetoe (February 24, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- Allen & Overy LLP announced Thursday it is continuing its U.S. expansion with an office in Boston as well as the addition of five intellectual property partners from Goodwin Procter LLP, two of whom will be based in the new location. The firm added veteran litigators John Bennett and Nick Mitrokostas to establish its presence in Boston, which the firm noted has a reputation as an international life sciences hub. New York-based Elizabeth Holland will now serve as U.S. head of Allen & Overy's life sciences practice. The U.K. firm also added Bill James and Daniel Margolis in New York and...

