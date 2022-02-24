UK Mulling Crypto-Asset Seizure Powers, Home Office Says

By Christopher Crosby (February 24, 2022, 3:36 PM GMT) -- The government is "keen" to introduce new legislation allowing the authorities to seize crypto-assets in civil proceedings as the risk of criminals using digital currencies in fraud and money laundering grows, a senior civil servant told lawmakers on Thursday. Duncan Tessier, director of economic crime at the Home Office, told lawmakers tackling fraud that the government was considering new laws to combat the growing threat around online assets because of their prevalence in money laundering. Tessier told a House of Lords committee looking at the Fraud Act 2006 that the advantages of financial invention came with the risk that it would...

