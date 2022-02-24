Gov't Can't Try To Block BBC Story About MI5 In Private

By Silvia Martelli (February 24, 2022, 5:48 PM GMT) -- A court has refused to let British authorities fight in private to block the BBC from airing a program about a secret service source accused of abusing women, saying the attorney general hadn't proved an open hearing will harm national security. In a judgment published Thursday, High Court Judge Martin Chamberlain rejected a request by the attorney general to hold the March hearing "wholly or substantially" in private. "The attorney has not convinced me that there is a sufficiently compelling reason for departing from the principle that open proceedings take place in public, the 'open justice principle,'" the judge wrote....

