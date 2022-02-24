Software Maker Says BNY Mellon Stole Automation Program

By Bill Wichert (February 24, 2022, 3:35 PM EST) -- The Bank of New York Mellon was slammed Thursday with a copyright infringement lawsuit from a Garden State software business alleging the financial institution is unlawfully using the company's automation technology at offices across the globe. Plaintiff iPurusa LLC accused BNY Mellon of "copying and accessing" a software system known as Moksha Automation Suite between 2017 and 2021 without permission from the company; its software architect, Shankar Rohan Rampersaud; and M. Casey Rampersaud, the managing member, president and creative director of the business. The bank's purported misconduct coincided with Shankar Rohan Rampersaud's work at BNY Mellon on behalf of Data Blue...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS