Proskauer, Baker Botts Shape Enviro SPAC's $200M IPO

By Emma Whitford (February 24, 2022, 11:48 AM EST) -- Renewable energy-focused blank-check company Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. began trading Thursday after pricing a $200 million initial public offering, guided by Proskauer Rose LLP and underwriters' counsel Baker Botts LLP. Clean Earth offered 20 million units at $10 each, according to a press release. Each unit consists of one Class A common stock and the right to receive one-tenth of one such stock, as well as half of a redeemable warrant. The stocks, rights and warrants will ultimately list separately on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbols "CLIN," "CLINR" and "CLINW." Underwriters led by Citigroup Global Markets Inc. also have a...

