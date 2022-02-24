Colorado AG's Office Settles Paralegal's Discrimination Suit

By Abby Wargo (February 24, 2022, 4:30 PM EST) -- The Colorado Attorney General's Office and a Black paralegal who said her manager berated her because of her race and Christian faith, and that she got fired for complaining about it, told a federal court they'd reached a deal to end her lawsuit. On Tuesday, Tatyana Smith and the Colorado Office of the Attorney General filed a joint settlement notice in Colorado federal court. Details of the settlement were not available. Smith filed her complaint against the attorney general's office, the Colorado Department of Law and her former supervisor Felice Haas in December 2020 alleging they had violated Title VII of...

