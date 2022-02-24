Capricorn Energy Gets $1.1B Tax Refund From India

By Natalie Olivo (February 24, 2022, 6:26 PM EST) -- British oil and gas company Capricorn Energy, formerly known as Cairn Energy, announced Thursday that it received a 79 billion rupee ($1.1 billion) refund from the Indian government, ending a long-running dispute over India's now-withdrawn regime for retroactive tax assessments. Capricorn said it expects to issue a circular in early March that will detail proposed shareholder returns related to the tax refund, which stems from the company's challenge against India's retroactive assessment of capital gains taxes. Cairn had previously sought to enforce a related arbitration award, but it later announced it was dropping all cases against India worldwide as one of...

