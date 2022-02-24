Golfer Greg Norman Wages Antitrust Fight Against PGA Rules

By Nadia Dreid (February 24, 2022, 6:28 PM EST) -- The PGA Tour doesn't have the right to ban players who compete in the emerging Super Golf League, and antitrust attorneys for the rival organization are on deck to consult with anyone who receives such threats, according to a recent memo from the head of the investment fund behind the super league. LIV Golf Investments CEO and retired professional golfer Greg Norman was the man behind the memo, which was obtained by Australian Golf Digest and allegedly sent out to agents and players in response to threats of lifetime bans issued by premier golf league PGA Tour, referred to in the...

