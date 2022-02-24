NJ Justices Extend Response Time Limit For Mailed Notices

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (February 24, 2022, 3:01 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has extended the time limit for parties to respond to legal documents served by mail due to longer U.S. Postal Service delivery times as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a notice to the bar posted Wednesday, the justices amended New Jersey Court Rule 1:3-3 to "increase the additional time for service of a notice or paper by ordinary mail" from three days to five days. The amendment comes in response to "recent changes" in delivery time frames for regular mail carried by the USPS, the notice said. Rule 1:3-3 is titled "Additional Time...

