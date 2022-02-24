Weber Gallagher Accused Of Malpractice Over Injury Suit

By PJ D'Annunzio (February 24, 2022, 4:36 PM EST) -- A Philadelphia-area manufacturing company has claimed that Weber Gallagher Simpson Stapleton Fires & Newby LLP failed to protect it by allowing a co-defendant to be dismissed from a personal injury lawsuit stemming from an incident at a facility it owned, forcing the company to bear the brunt of the litigation. In an amended complaint filed in Philadelphia state court on Wednesday, SMC Industries Inc. and its owner Charles Sproule III said that Weber Gallagher wrongly agreed to let Ideal Products of Canada — which leased a facility from SMC Industries where worker Patrick Pencak was allegedly injured operating press machinery —...

