NY, Fed Fine Pakistan Bank $55.4M Over AML Compliance

By Jon Hill (February 24, 2022, 12:02 PM EST) -- The National Bank of Pakistan has agreed to pay more than $55 million in fines to New York and federal authorities over what regulators said Thursday have been significant anti-money laundering compliance deficiencies at the bank's U.S. operations in New York. The fines were announced as part of separate settlements between the Karachi-based bank and U.S. regulators of its New York branch, the New York State Department of Financial Services and the Federal Reserve Board. Under the deals, DFS will collect a $35 million civil penalty, and the Fed is imposing a $20.4 million civil penalty. "The National Bank of Pakistan...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS