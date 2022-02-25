6th Circ. Says Powell, Others Can't Dodge CLE Sanctions

By Justin Wise (February 25, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit has rejected an attempt by Sidney Powell and five other attorneys to freeze a judge's imposition of nonmonetary sanctions against them for engaging in abusive tactics in their lawsuit challenging the 2020 election results in Michigan, saying their effort to pause those orders came too late. In a Thursday opinion, a three-judge panel denied the lawyers' last-minute attempt to stay a lower court order that they each take at least 12 hours of continuing legal education courses on pleading standards and election law. The attorneys had all been ordered to fulfill that requirement by Friday, yet, in the...

