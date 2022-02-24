4 Ways Ukraine Invasion Could Affect Global Energy Markets

By Keith Goldberg (February 24, 2022, 10:04 PM EST) -- The Russian invasion of Ukraine and sanctions imposed by the U.S. and its allies in response have roiled global energy markets, setting off ripple effects that policy experts say will reach many corners of the energy sector. Russia's status as a global commodities heavyweight looms large over the energy sector. International oil companies are scrambling to ensure they don't run afoul of a growing web of sanctions aimed at squeezing the Russian economy. Renewable energy companies are fretting about potential crimps in global supply chains. And domestically, producers of both oil and natural gas are evaluating whether, how much and when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS