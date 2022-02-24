Disney Convinces Fed. Circ. To Reject 'Teen Tinker Bell' TM

By Gina Kim (February 24, 2022, 10:20 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board's decision to allow Disney to stop United Trademark Holdings Inc. from registering "Teen Tink" and "Teen Tinker Bell" trademarks for its doll collections, finding that the marks would likely cause confusion among consumers. In a 14-page unpublished decision, a three-judge panel sided with the TTAB and ruled that United's proposed trademarks, if granted, would likely confuse consumers who would associate them with Disney's version of the famed character, even though the Tinker Bell character is in the public domain. Reviewing de novo the so-called DuPont factors, which help determine...

