Nelson Mullins Adds 4 Kelley Drye Attys In DC

By Jack Rodgers (February 25, 2022, 10:34 AM EST) -- A team of four communications law attorneys from Kelley Drye & Warren LLP has jumped to Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP, the firm announced Thursday. John Heitmann, who spent over 25 years as Kelley Drye's communications group co-chair, joins the firm as a partner alongside his colleagues Steven Augustino, another former co-chair of Kelley Drye's communications group, and Joshua Guyan. All join the firm as partners. Debra McGuire Mercer, who worked as a Kelley Drye special counsel focusing on communications regulation law, also joins the firm as an of counsel. Chris Cushing, the firm's Washington, D.C., office leader, said in...

