Health Workers Can't Get Freeze On NY Vaccine Mandate

By Abby Wargo (February 24, 2022, 6:06 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge refused to block an Empire State COVID-19 vaccine mandate being challenged by health care workers who claim the requirement violates their religious beliefs, saying a less-strict federal rule doesn't override the state's. U.S. District Judge David N. Hurd shot down a group of anonymous doctors' and nurses' plea for a preliminary injunction Wednesday, saying vaccination requirements fall within a state's role as a health and safety regulator and that the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services vaccine mandate only overrides state vaccine mandates that are more lax than the federal one. "The CMS Mandate does...

