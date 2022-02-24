Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Parental Leave Suit Expanded To Target Jones Day Partner

By Vin Gurrieri (February 24, 2022, 9:04 PM EST) -- Two married former Jones Day associates suing the firm over its parental leave policy have added an appeals practice group leader as a defendant, saying she played a key role in crafting a press release intended to disparage them after they filed suit. 

Jones Day is facing a suit from two married former associates who claim that the firm's parental leave policy illegally discriminated against men by offering biological mothers eight more weeks of leave than biological fathers. (Andrew Cohen | Law360) Former Jones Day appellate attorneys Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff filed a third amended complaint Wednesday that adds claims against Traci...

