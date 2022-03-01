Builder Sues Cladding Experts Over Fire Safety Problems

By Silvia Martelli (March 1, 2022, 3:52 PM GMT) -- A property developer has accused its architect and three cladding firms of negligently installing panels in the walls of a residential development in London that breached fire safety regulations. In a High Court claim, filed on Feb. 10 and now made public, builder Shepherd Construction Ltd. accused its lead designer, Leach Rhodes Walker Ltd., and three companies that advised on and installed cladding in five properties of failing to comply with safety regulations. The firms negligently failed to identify and advise Shepherd on the shortcomings, the claim says. Shepherd said that as a result it had to carry out extensive repairs...

