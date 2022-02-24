Buyers Sue Family Dollar Over FDA's Rat Infestation Find

By Jonathan Capriel (February 24, 2022, 6:12 PM EST) -- Family Dollar knowingly sold products potentially contaminated by rodents, both dead and alive, at hundreds of its retail stores in six states, according to a proposed class action filed in Mississippi federal court Thursday. The lawsuit centers on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's discovery of an infestation of more than a thousand rodents at the retail chain's West Memphis, Arkansas, distribution facility. The suit says the company was aware of and intentionally hid this information from consumers so that its bottom line would not be hurt. "Due to corporate greed, Family Dollar omitted [details of] the rodent infestation to deceive...

