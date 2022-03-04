Troutman Pepper Lands Banking Regs, M&A Attorney

By McCord Pagan (March 4, 2022, 4:56 PM EST) -- An attorney who represents financial institutions for matters such as state and federal regulatory issues, capital raises, and mergers and acquisitions has joined Troutman Pepper as counsel from Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis LLP. Richard Hills joined Troutman Pepper in its Nashville, Tennessee, office on Feb. 14, he told Law360. He said he did so for the opportunity to expand his practice, which also includes fintech partnerships, corporate governance and consumer financial services, to a national level through the firm's more than 20 offices across the country. "It really gives me the ability to practice my area of bank regulations, mergers...

