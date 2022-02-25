Insurer Fights Hair Salon Franchise's Virus Coverage Appeal

By Hope Patti (February 25, 2022, 7:27 PM EST) -- The insurer for the owner of 20 franchised Great Clips hair salons in Missouri and Illinois urged the Eighth Circuit to affirm a lower court's ruling that the salon owner's pandemic-related losses did not constitute a direct physical loss triggering coverage. An owner's inability to use its properties as intended did not constitute a direct physical loss, the insurer argued, rejecting the idea that loss of use equates to physical loss — an argument that has been widely dismissed by courts nationwide. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) In a brief filed Wednesday, West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. said a Missouri federal court correctly ruled...

