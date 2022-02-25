Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Yogi's Atty Hit With Sanctions In Calm.com TM Row

By Jasmin Jackson (February 25, 2022, 4:49 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge has ordered a yoga instructor's counsel to cough up nearly $6,000 to attorneys representing Calm.com after continuing to pursue a bogus trademark bullying claim in a suit accusing the app of attempting to snatch ownership of a registered meditation slogan.

In an order partially granting sanctions, U.S. District Judge Judith Levy said Thursday that Arnold S. Weintraub of The Weintraub Group PLC, counsel for yoga instructor Barbara J. Swaab, has to pay a portion of Calm.com Inc.'s $25,381 legal bill for time wasted on an unsubstantiated trademark bullying claim in Swaab's suit against the app over its...

