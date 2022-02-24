Teligent Says Stalled Plan Talks Make Liquidation Best Option

By Rick Archer (February 24, 2022, 7:07 PM EST) -- Bankrupt generic pharmaceutical company Teligent Inc. told a Delaware bankruptcy judge that an impasse in talks on a restructuring plan and the expiration of its permission to use cash collateral have left it no choice but to pivot to liquidation. In a motion filed late Wednesday, Teligent asked the court to convert its Chapter 11 case to a Chapter 7 liquidation, saying it has been unable to reach an agreement with its creditors on a reorganization plan and that "mounting expenses" are eating into its remaining assets. "As a result, and without the consensual use of cash collateral to fund a...

