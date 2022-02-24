1st Circ. Says BIA Can Reevaluate Immigration Evidence

By Alyssa Aquino (February 24, 2022, 8:13 PM EST) -- The First Circuit handed a mixed victory to a Nigerian man challenging a rejected green card application, ruling Thursday that an immigration appellate board could reweigh evidence for and against the request but that it had impermissibly acted as a fact-finder. Adekunle Oluwabumwi Adeyanju came to the circuit court after the Board of Immigration Appeals overturned an immigration judge's decision to approve him for a marriage-based green card. The board violated internal regulations and circuit precedent binding it to how the judge viewed the evidence and instead reevaluated the evidence to order Adeyanju's removal, Adeyanju argued. But the First Circuit disagreed....

