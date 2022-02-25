Refugee Nonprofit Settles Bias Suit Over Remote Work Denial

By Patrick Hoff (February 25, 2022, 3:29 PM EST) -- A refugee resettlement and advocacy nonprofit told a Florida federal court that it reached a settlement agreement with a former case manager who accused the group of discriminating and retaliating against her for asking to work from home during the pandemic to care for her autistic son. In a joint filing Thursday, the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants Inc. and Kristina Collado-Fernandez said they are in the process of finalizing the settlement and request for dismissal, which will likely be filed within the next two weeks. Maritza Gomez of Kaufman Dolowich & Voluck LLP, who is representing the nonprofit, told...

