Willkie Guides Insight Partners To $20B Tech-Focused Fund

By Benjamin Horney (February 24, 2022, 5:12 PM EST) -- Technology-focused investment firm Insight Partners, counseled by Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP, said Thursday that it has clinched its 12th flagship fund after collecting a total of $20 billion in capital commitments. Insight Partners XI LP represents the largest fund in firm history and will target "high-growth technology, software and internet businesses," the firm said in a statement. The fund and adjacent co-investment vehicle secured a total of more than $20 billion from limited partners before holding a final closing. Individual investments are expected to fall between $5 million and $500 million. "Fund XII is a vote of confidence from the...

