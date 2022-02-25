NLRB Official Orders Election At Tennessee Starbucks

By Caleb Drickey (February 25, 2022, 6:44 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board official on Thursday gave workers at a single Starbucks location in Knoxville, Tennessee, approval for their plan to vote on unionization, declining the coffee giant's arguments in favor of a larger bargaining unit made up of workers at multiple stores. In the latest blow to Starbucks' fight to slow a nationwide unionization push, NLRB regional director Lisa Y. Henderson rejected Starbucks' arguments that the company's practice of shuffling employees between 16 Knoxville-area locations made a larger vote more appropriate. She instead gave roughly 30 Tennessee baristas the green light to decide whether they will be represented...

