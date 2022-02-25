SurveyMonkey Investor Sues For Info On Zendesk Merger

By Leslie A. Pappas (February 25, 2022, 3:01 PM EST) -- A stockholder of SurveyMonkey's parent company Momentive Global Inc. sued in Delaware's Chancery Court over its pending merger with Zendesk Inc., alleging that CEO Zander Lurie's desire to keep his job in the face of pressure from an activist investor led the company into a skewed process that is giving shareholders a raw deal. The companies jointly announced on Oct. 28 that Zendesk, a customer support software company based in San Francisco, would acquire San Mateo, California-based Momentive in an all-stock transaction, giving Momentive stockholders 0.225 Zendesk shares for each share of Momentive stock. The announcement came less than a month...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS