Equifax Says CFPB Is Probing Its Consumer Dispute Handling

By Jon Hill (February 25, 2022, 12:05 PM EST) -- Equifax Inc. has told investors that it recently received an administrative subpoena from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau tied to an investigation into the company's handling of complaints from consumers about information on their credit reports. In an annual regulatory filing late Thursday, the Atlanta-based Equifax said that the CFPB is investigating the company's "consumer disputes process in order to determine whether we have followed the FCRA's requirements for the proper handling of consumer disputes." The FCRA, or Fair Credit Reporting Act, is a federal law regulating the credit reporting industry. As part of this investigation, Equifax said that it received...

