Divided BIA Says Former Asylees Can't Obtain Green Cards

By Alyssa Aquino (February 25, 2022, 8:56 PM EST) -- A fractured Board of Immigration Appeals ruled that individuals who lose their asylum status cannot apply for green cards after the fact, spurring a dissent from a temporary board member. A majority of a three-member panel rejected arguments that a man identified as T-C-A- could gain permanent residency under Section 209(b) of the Immigration and Nationality Act after his asylum status was revoked following convictions for bank fraud and identity theft. The board found that Section 209(b)'s mandate that "the status" of any noncitizen "granted asylum" may be adjusted could be read several ways. But based on Section 209's focus on...

