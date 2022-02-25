Law360's Pro Say: Inside The Women's Soccer Equal Pay Win

Law360 (February 25, 2022, 7:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Women's National Soccer Team scored a big win this week, settling an equal pay case for $24 million. On this week's episode of Pro Say we're joined by one of the players' attorneys, Nicole Saharsky, who explains why she expects the settlement to have a lasting impact. @media screen and (min-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:20px !important; float:right; margin-bottom:20px; width:275px;}} @media screen and (max-width: 500px) { .image-margin {margin-left:0px !important; margin-bottom:20px; width:100%}} Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. This week, the U.S. Soccer Federation and women's...

