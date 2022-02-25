Denmark Gets £1.5B Cum-Ex Fraud Claim Revived On Appeal

By Richard Crump (February 25, 2022, 10:27 AM GMT) -- An English appellate court has revived Denmark's £1.5 billion ($2 billion) dividend tax fraud case against British hedge fund trader Sanjay Shah and others, ruling on Friday that the case was not an attempt to enforce foreign tax law in the U.K. The Court of Appeal has overturned a ruling that found the claim was an impermissible attempt by Denmark's tax authority to recover taxes it says it paid out. (iStock.com/Daviles) The Court of Appeal tossed a High Court ruling that found the claim was an impermissible attempt by The Danish Customs and Tax Administration, Denmark's tax authority, to recover taxes...

