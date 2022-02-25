SocGen Loses Bid To Avoid Forex Transfer Out of Lebanon

By Joanne Faulkner (February 25, 2022, 4:00 PM GMT) -- The Lebanese branch of Société Générale and Bank Audi have been given a week to carry out a customer's long-awaited $4.6 million foreign exchange transfer request, as a judge in London agreed Friday that any further delay risked enhanced capital restrictions. Judge Simon Picken gave a short oral decision at the High Court in favor of businessman Vatche Manoukian, who was seeking a court order that the $3.4 million held with Société Générale de Banque au Liban SAL in Lebanon and the $1.2 million with Bank Audi SAL should be transferred out of the country. Judge Picken said the money should...

