AXA Must Pay Corbin & King £4.5M For COVID Closures

By Silvia Martelli (February 25, 2022, 3:02 PM GMT) -- The owner of The Wolseley and other smart London restaurants won its bid on Friday to force its insurer to pay out £4.5 million ($6 million) under a business interruption policy to cover COVID-19 losses. Judge Sara Cockerill ruled at the High Court that AXA Insurance PLC has to indemnify six restaurants owned by Corbin & King Ltd. up to £250,000 each in connection with all three national lockdowns imposed by government in March 2020, September 2020 and November 2020 as it battled the coronavirus crisis. "Overall, the picture which emerges from a consideration of the wording and a consideration of the...

