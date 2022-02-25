PGI Group Can't Appeal To Cap Costs In Malawian Abuse Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (February 25, 2022, 3:32 PM GMT) -- British agribusiness PGI Group was prevented on Friday from appealing to renew its bid to limit the legal costs that can be run up by Malawian women suing the company for failing to prevent systematic sexual abuse. Judge Peter Coulson said at the Court of Appeal that PGI Group Ltd. could not challenge a 2021 ruling that denied its attempt to curb the legal fees that a group of 31 Malawian farmworkers could spend on a lawsuit. The suit, which is set to cost up to £2.5 million ($3.4 million), accuses PGI of failing to prevent sexual assault and rape on its...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS