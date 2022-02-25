FDIC Wins OK To Pause UK Libor Case To Restart US Suit

By Christopher Crosby (February 25, 2022, 4:50 PM GMT) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.'s $200 million Libor-rigging lawsuit against several major European banks was halted on Friday as the U.S. agency looks to restart almost identical fraud claims in America. A pause would save millions of pounds if the FDIC's English lawsuit could take a back seat while the claims are pursued in the U.S., the High Court in London has said. (iStock.com/ablokhin) Judge Anthony Mann said at the High Court that the move would save millions of pounds and claw back considerable court time if the FDIC's English lawsuit against Barclays, UBS, Royal Bank of Scotland and other lenders takes a back seat...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS