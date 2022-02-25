Broker Looks To Pare Down Partner's FX Trading Row

By Christopher Crosby (February 25, 2022, 5:04 PM GMT) -- A British foreign exchange broker has asked a London court to gut a trader partner's $15 million lawsuit over an exclusivity contract, saying on Friday that their agreement did not restrict trading index swaps with rivals. Counsel for TF Global Markets (UK) Ltd. — an online forex, cryptocurrency and futures broker — urged a High Court judge to strike out the bulk of IS Prime's claims that TF had breached the terms of a 2017 exclusivity agreement. IS Prime sued TF in 2020, accusing the broker of trading index swaps — interest rate swaps — in breach of terms that envisioned...

